Madhya Pradesh Launches AVGC-XR Policy 2025 To Transform Tourism Through Digital Innovation

Renowned actor Aamir Khan joins Mr. Sheo Shekhar Shukla, IAS Principal Secretary, Department of Tourism and Culture, Govt. of Madhya Pradesh, for the unveiling of the AVGC-XR Policy 2025 at WAVES 2025.

Immersive virtual reality experience

Welcome of Aamir Khan by Mr. Sheo Shekhar Shukla, IAS, Principal Secretary, Department of Tourism and Culture, Government of Madhya Pradesh, at WAVES 2025.

Aamir Khan in conversation with Mr. Sanjay Dubey, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, IT, Science & Technology, Government of Madhya Pradesh and Mr. Sheo Shekhar Shukla, IAS, Principal Secretary, Tourism & Culture at WAVES 2025.

Where Heritage Meets Technology: Immersive Experiences to Attract Global Travelers

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH , INDIA, May 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Government of Madhya Pradesh has unveiled its visionary AVGC-XR Policy 2025-a pioneering initiative aimed at revolutionizing the state's tourism sector through Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, and Extended Reality (AVGC-XR). Targeting $240 million in investments and aiming to create over 20,000 jobs by 2029, the policy positions Madhya Pradesh as a hub for immersive tourism experiences while driving inclusive economic growth.Renowned as an off-beat, multispecialty destination of first choice, Madhya Pradesh captivates with its rich cultural heritage, diverse landscapes, and thriving wildlife. Iconic sites such as the Bhimbetka rock shelters, Gwalior Fort, and Kanha National Park offer an extraordinary canvas for cutting-edge digital storytelling, making the state ideal for virtual and augmented reality tourism.The AVGC-XR Policy 2025 lays a dynamic foundation to integrate advanced digital technologies into tourism. It focuses on infrastructure development, skill enhancement, and global collaborations, aiming to support over 150 startups and foster world- class immersive experiences, including virtual tours of UNESCO World Heritage Sites and interactive wildlife encounters.Key Highlights:.Skill Development for Digital Tourism: Scholarships and training programs in AVGC-XR fields, with special incentives for women and support for women-led startups to ensure inclusive participation..Digital Infrastructure: Establishment of AVGC-XR labs and Centers of Excellence in fine arts institutions to harness AR, VR, and AI for experiential tourism..Global Collaborations: Incentives for international co-productions and partnerships to showcase Madhya Pradesh's cultural and ecological wealth to the world..Economic Impact: Strategic investments such as a $12 million project by Beyond Studioz are expected to generate 2,500 jobs in the AVGC sector, contributing to over 3,000 tourism-related employment opportunities through digital innovation.“Through the AVGC-XR Policy 2025, Madhya Pradesh is redefining tourism by blending our rich cultural heritage with cutting-edge digital innovation,” said Mr. Sheo Shekhar Shukla, Principal Secretary & Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board.“This initiative will enable visitors to experience our state's treasures-whether it's the Sanchi Stupa or the jungles of Bandhavgarh-through immersive virtual reality, while creating opportunities for our youth to contribute to global tourism storytelling.”This forward-thinking policy not only promotes job creation and digital skill development for Madhya Pradesh's youth but also empowers local creators-especially women-to lead in global tourism content.

