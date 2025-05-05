403
Ooredoo Kuwait Partners with Chalhoub Group to Expand Nojoom Loyalty Program Benefits
(MENAFN- BPG Group) In a strategic move to enhance customer experience and reinforce its leadership in digital telecommunications and lifestyle services, Ooredoo Kuwait has announced a landmark partnership with Chalhoub Group, the region’s leading luxury fashion and beauty retailer.
The collaboration significantly expands Ooredoo’s flagship rewards platform, Nojoom—Kuwait’s largest loyalty program—by integrating a curated selection of world-class brands into its ecosystem. Through this partnership, Nojoom Nokhba (Elite) members gain exclusive access to an impressive portfolio of Chalhoub Group’s luxury labels, including Lacoste, NARS, Michael Kors, Molton Brown, Tommy Hilfiger, Swarovski, Kilian, Make Up For Ever, Tanagra, Faces, and more.
The agreement was officially signed at Ooredoo’s headquarters in the presence of senior representatives from both companies and the Nojoom program team. The partnership represents a major milestone in Nojoom’s evolution and underscores Ooredoo’s commitment to delivering exceptional value, convenience, and lifestyle benefits to its customers.
“We are proud to collaborate with Chalhoub Group in a strategic alliance that bridges telecommunications and luxury retail,” said Tapan Tripathi, Chief Commercial Officer at Ooredoo Kuwait. “This partnership is aligned with our vision of building a comprehensive digital ecosystem that delivers personalized, enriching experiences for our customers.
Together, we are bringing innovation, exclusivity, and real value to the Kuwaiti market.”
Amit Keswani, Chief Omni Channel Officer at Chalhoub Group, added: “Customer-centricity is at the heart of everything we do at Chalhoub. Partnering with Ooredoo allows us to elevate the luxury retail experience by combining digital innovation with accessibility and personalization across every touchpoint.”
Seamless Access to Premium Shopping
This partnership provides Nojoom Nokhba members with direct access to a suite of premium fashion and beauty brands via the Ooredoo app and Nojoom website, making point redemption effortless and convenient. This collaboration is tailored to elevate everyday experiences and bring world-class retail options into the hands of digitally connected customers.
Investment in Local Operations
Chalhoub Group is also investing in its operational footprint in Kuwait, enhancing logistics, streamlining last-mile delivery, and working with local service providers to ensure a smoother, faster shopping experience. These developments will further strengthen the group's ability to serve customers across the country efficiently.
A Lifestyle Platform for Everyday Moments
With this expansion, Nojoom continues to grow as a holistic lifestyle platform. The program already offers point redemption across hospitality, dining, electronics, fashion, delivery services, banks, insurance providers, gyms, travel agencies, entertainment venues and more. Seasonal campaigns—such as White Friday, winter sales, and year-end travel offers—further increase the program’s appeal.
Through every new partnership, Ooredoo strategically integrates Nojoom rewards into partner promotions, giving customers timely benefits while increasing brand exposure for participating businesses.
Empowering Local Entrepreneurs and SMEs
Ooredoo remains committed to supporting local businesses by including small and medium enterprises (SMEs) within the Nojoom network. This provides entrepreneurs with exposure to a broader, tech-savvy audience and helps stimulate sustainable growth across the Kuwaiti economy.
Committed to Values: Sustainability, Governance, Innovation
The company emphasized that all strategic alliances, including this latest with Chalhoub Group, align with its core principles of sustainability and corporate governance. This reflects Ooredoo’s mission to offer meaningful, technology-driven lifestyle solutions while shaping Kuwait’s digital future.
