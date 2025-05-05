Advancing Women In Leadership: A Strategic Partnership With Arab Institute For Women's Empowerment

In a remarkable effort to equip Saudi women with the knowledge, tools, and confidence to thrive in leadership and board-level positions within the corporate sector, the Delegation of the European Union to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom of Bahrain, and the Sultanate of Oman has partnered with the Arab Institute for Women's Empowerment – Nusf – to launch the Saudi Women on Boards (SWOB) training programme.

Taking place in Riyadh from 27 April to 1 May 2025, this programme built on Nusf's outstanding contributions to women's empowerment in Saudi Arabia, which were recently recognized through the prestigious Chaillot Prize 2024 for the Promotion of Human Rights in the GCC Region.

“We are beyond proud of contributing to this activity, which perfectly aligns with our continuous work on women empowerment in the Kingdom and we are convinced that the women attending the course are and will keep being role models in this dynamic society. We are particularly proud to contribute to the Kingdom's progress in supporting women under their Vision 2030.”, stated Mr. Christophe Farnaud, EU Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kingdom of Bahrain and Sultanate of Oman.

A selected cohort of 16 highly qualified professional women participated in an intensive training programme focused on governance and decision-making, particularly on corporate governance principles, leadership strategies, financial literacy, boardroom dynamics, industry-specific insights, and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Principles.

Beyond these technical skills, the programme fostered networking exchanges, offering access to peer learning opportunities and mentorships, nurturing a community of empowered women leaders ready to shape the future of corporate leadership in the region.

This high-impact initiative reflects the European Union's commitment to gender equality, leadership development, and cross-regional cooperation, while also aligning with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 goals to enhance women's participation and representation in leadership and decision-making roles.

“The Saudi Women on Boards (SWOB) programme marks a defining moment in Saudi Arabia's governance journey - an ambitious initiative designed to equip women with the skills, strategic insight, and confidence to lead at the highest levels of board leadership. SWOB is not merely a training programme; it is a national investment in inclusive governance and a bold step toward realizing the goals of Vision 2030. In collaboration with the European Union Delegation in Saudi Arabia, we are proud to pioneer this transformative effort-shaping a new generation of qualified women directors committed to leading with integrity, foresight, and measurable impact.” concluded Ms Mae S. Al Mozaini Founder & CEO The Arab Institute for Women's Empowerment.