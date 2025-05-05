MENAFN - Live Mint) Spring tulips are in full bloom, creating a beautiful and colorful scene. But there's a tricky challenge hidden within this vibrant image: Can you spot the pearl necklace among the petals in under 30 seconds?

This puzzle, shared by F Hinds, tests your problem-solving and memory skills. At first glance, the image seems like a simple painting of pink and purple tulips. However, the real challenge is to find the hidden necklace. The design is intentionally deceptive, tricking your eyes into focusing solely on the flowers.

To make the challenge even more exciting, we suggest using a stopwatch to time yourself. If you can locate the hidden pearl necklace in under 30 seconds, you have impressive observation skills-like the eyes of a hawk.

You have 30 seconds.

The necklace is cleverly concealed within the scene, and many may struggle to spot it immediately. The trick lies in carefully examining the image's details, especially the top half. The pearl necklace can be found on the left-hand side, so focus your attention there for a better chance of success.

If you're up for more puzzles, there are other tests to challenge your visual sharpness. You can try finding the "odd one out" among a sea of TikTok logos or spotting six items that need tidying up in a "spot the difference" puzzle. For those looking for even harder challenges, try finding the hidden broom amongst clothes in less than five seconds, or locate the "impostor" bee in another tricky image.

Were you able to spot the pearl necklace in under 30 seconds? If not, don't worry-the answer is marked below.

Solution.