Global Lighting Controls Leader Legrand Unveils Wattstopper I3: Breakthrough Smart Building Management Platform Is Powered By Smart Building Industry Disrupter KODE Labs

WEST HARTFORD, Conn., May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Legrand ®, a global leader in electrical and digital building infrastructures, today announced the launch of the Wattstopper i3 Platform , a next-generation lighting and building intelligence solution powered by KODE Labs , a global leader of advanced smart building technology.

The partnership positions Legrand to lead the lighting controls industry into a new era of unified experiences, seamless integrations, and data-driven control, making it easier to transform buildings into intelligent, responsive environments.

Wattstopper i3 unites Legrand's established Wattstopper DLM and Wattstopper PLUS systems under a cohesive interface. With KODE's award-winning OS at its core, the platform consolidates data from lighting, HVAC, occupancy sensors, and third-party building systems into actionable insights. Wattstopper i3 allows operating teams to plug into new and existing systems to control and optimize building systems in a single, intuitive dashboard – whether for a single property or entire portfolio.

"The Wattstopper i3 Platform represents the future of smarter building management," said Tom Lowery, President of Lighting and Building Control Systems at Legrand. "By consolidating critical building systems into a single interface, we're enabling building managers to make data-driven decisions that improve performance and reduce operational costs. This partnership allows us to optimize a building's value – today and in the future."

With the launch of Wattstopper i3, Legrand is delivering more than an operating system, the company is delivering a strategy for the future of smart buildings. The platform features:



Seamless plug-and-play integrations across existing and legacy lighting control ecosystems

Occupancy-based automation , dynamic scheduling, and real-time zoning

Energy optimization and predictive insights for faster, smarter decisions A unified look and feel across Legrand's networked lighting control interfaces for a premium, consistent experience

This combination enables integrators to deliver more with less effort, allowing Legrand's partners to offer lighting solutions that are easier to implement and more competitive than ever before.

Disrupting a Fragmented Market

In a market dominated by proprietary systems and siloed platforms, Wattstopper i3 delivers a compelling alternative: an open, agile platform designed for rapid deployment and future scalability.

"Being chosen to power Wattstopper i3 is a proud moment for us," said Etrit Demaj, co-founder of KODE Labs. "Together with Legrand, we're making it possible to deploy smarter lighting systems with ease, integrate with almost anything, and give customers the open, data-rich environments they've been waiting for."

Empowering a Smarter Ecosystem

This launch marks an important step forward in how OEMs and software platforms can work together to meet the evolving needs of the industry. As interoperability, speed, and intelligence become more critical, the Wattstopper i3 Platform helps position Legrand to better support clients looking for smarter, more connected building solutions.

By partnering with KODE Labs, Legrand is not just enhancing its technology stack, it's changing the way lighting controls are specified across the market. From streamlining integrations with leading ecosystems, to enabling digital services, AI-powered operations, and real-time data analytics, Legrand is arming its partners and customers with tools that redefine lighting control as a service. With Legrand's global scale and KODE's disruptive platform, Wattstopper i3 is redefining what's possible in lighting control and smart building management. This launch marks a major step forward for the industry – and a clear signal that the future belongs to intelligent and connected solutions.

About Legrand and Legrand, North and Central America

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for residential, commercial, and data center markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing a strategy of profitable and responsible growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings that include products with enhanced value in use (energy and digital transition solutions: datacenters, digital lifestyles and energy transition offerings). Legrand reported sales of €8.6 billion in 2024. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG and CAC SBT 1.5 indexes. (code ISIN FR0010307819).

About KODE Labs

Detroit-based KODE Labs is a smart building software company transforming real estate management and tenant experience through its innovative, data-centric operating system, KODE OS. The open enterprise platform leverages a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model to optimize building performance, integrating data from building management systems, IoT, and operational systems into a unified, cloud-based solution. KODE Labs enables thousands of real estate portfolios globally to operate their buildings seamlessly, economically, and sustainably. For more information, visit kodelabs .

SOURCE KODE Labs; Legrand

