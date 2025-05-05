403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Urges Iran to Abandon Nuclear Program
(MENAFN) United States Leader Donald Trump has insisted that Iran must entirely eliminate its nuclear program, as diplomatic discussions between the two nations face indefinite delays.
During an appearance in an interview, Trump was asked whether his objective was to restrict Iran’s nuclear ambitions or to demand their full termination.
“Total dismantlement. Yes, that is all I would accept,” Trump responded emphatically.
He questioned why Iran, with its vast oil reserves, would require nuclear energy for civilian purposes.
Trump implied that nuclear programs meant for peaceful purposes could potentially evolve into weapons development, raising global security concerns.
“They have so much oil – why do they need it? … Civilian [nuclear] energy often leads to military wars. And we don’t want them to have a nuclear weapon. It’s a very simple deal,” he explained.
He further emphasized the dangers of nuclear armament, stating, “I just don’t want them to have a nuclear weapon because the world will be destroyed.”
Trump’s comments came shortly after Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al-Busaidi announced that a planned fourth round of indirect, brokered discussions between the United States and Iran had been delayed indefinitely due to “logistical reasons.”
These negotiations, which both nations had previously regarded as positive, have recently been overshadowed by growing instability in Yemen.
There, the United States and the United Kingdom have escalated aerial attacks against the Houthi insurgents, further straining the diplomatic atmosphere.
During an appearance in an interview, Trump was asked whether his objective was to restrict Iran’s nuclear ambitions or to demand their full termination.
“Total dismantlement. Yes, that is all I would accept,” Trump responded emphatically.
He questioned why Iran, with its vast oil reserves, would require nuclear energy for civilian purposes.
Trump implied that nuclear programs meant for peaceful purposes could potentially evolve into weapons development, raising global security concerns.
“They have so much oil – why do they need it? … Civilian [nuclear] energy often leads to military wars. And we don’t want them to have a nuclear weapon. It’s a very simple deal,” he explained.
He further emphasized the dangers of nuclear armament, stating, “I just don’t want them to have a nuclear weapon because the world will be destroyed.”
Trump’s comments came shortly after Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al-Busaidi announced that a planned fourth round of indirect, brokered discussions between the United States and Iran had been delayed indefinitely due to “logistical reasons.”
These negotiations, which both nations had previously regarded as positive, have recently been overshadowed by growing instability in Yemen.
There, the United States and the United Kingdom have escalated aerial attacks against the Houthi insurgents, further straining the diplomatic atmosphere.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment