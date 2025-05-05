Generac Urges Homeowners To Prepare As 2025 Hurricane Season Forecasts Above-Average Storm Activity

With Major Storms Expected, Generac's Hurricane Preparedness Guide Can Help Ensure Power Outages Leave Life Uninterrupted for Homeowners

WAUKESHA, Wis., May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Generac Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GNRC ), a leading global designer, manufacturer and provider of energy technology solutions and other power products, is urging Americans to prepare for another long, stormy stretch of power outages, spoiled groceries, sweltering homes, and general chaos brought on by predictions for an above-average 2025 hurricane season.

According to Colorado State University's annual Atlantic hurricane season forecast , the 2025 seasonal outlook is anything but calm. Experts predict 17 named storms, with nine expected to become hurricanes, and four forecasted to reach major hurricane strength (Category 3 or higher). The 2024 season was intense, with hurricane activity tracking 130% above normal. Widespread power outages left millions in the dark, some for days, as storms battered an already fragile power grid. The early forecast for this season is projected to be about 125% above the average of the past decade, and communities across the Atlantic and Gulf coasts are being urged to prepare early for what could be another relentless stretch of severe weather.

"These storms don't just knock out power - they knock life off track," said Kyle Raabe, President of Consumer Power at Generac. "We've come to rely on our homes for everything from work to school, family routines to medical needs, safety to stability. And when the power goes out, all of that can disappear in a flash. That's why planning ahead of this hurricane season isn't just a good idea; it's how you protect against your life being interrupted."

To help homeowners get ahead of the storm season, Generac offers a comprehensive annually-updated Hurricane Preparedness Guide . Developed by a team of power outage experts, the guide includes carefully curated recommendations, safety tips, and proven best practices to help protect the home and family before the skies turn dark-and to help homeowners stay informed as forecasts evolve throughout the season.

