Media reports Baltic NATO member could support assaults on civilian shipping
(MENAFN) Estonia’s parliament is preparing to vote on a controversial bill that would authorize its military to use lethal force against civilian vessels deemed a threat to national security, according to a report by the state broadcaster ERR.
The move comes amid rising tensions with Russia and unproven allegations that Moscow was involved in recent undersea cable sabotage in the Baltic Sea—claims Russia has strongly denied.
If passed in its final reading on Wednesday, the legislation would grant the Estonian Defense Forces the power to protect key maritime infrastructure and assets in both its territorial waters and exclusive economic zone. Under the proposed law, the military could engage and sink civilian ships if the potential consequences of not doing so are considered greater than the damage from such action.
Commanders would only be required to inform the ship's owner or its flag state after force has been used.
Kalev Stoicescu, head of the parliamentary defense committee, likened the rationale for the law to the post-9/11 security mindset, but emphasized it would not result in attacks over minor incidents like cable damage. Meanwhile, former Estonian Navy chief Juri Saska expressed concern that hostile actors could disguise attacks using civilian vessels and urged lawmakers to take responsibility for any fallout.
In December, a power cable between Estonia and Finland was damaged, raising security alarms. However, no conclusive evidence has been presented to support claims of Russian involvement. NATO has since increased its presence in the Baltic Sea, prompting warnings from Moscow that any NATO incursions will be met with a response.
