L’Oréal Paris Celebrates the Groundbreaking Launch of MELASYL at the Iconic Museum of the Future
(MENAFN- B2Press Online PR Service) L’Oréal Paris hosted a landmark event at the Museum of the Future to unveil Melasyl, a revolutionary new formula designed to transform how pigmentation is treated in the region. Positioned as a breakthrough in skincare, Melasyl promises to redefine standards and offer a brighter, more even-toned future—marking just the beginning of a new era in beauty innovation.
Dubai - L’Oréal Paris, the world’s leading beauty brand, proudly marked a major milestone in its regional innovation journey with the launch of MELASYL Serum in the GCC. The highly anticipated unveiling began during Dubai Derma 2025, and culminated in an immersive, science-driven celebration at the iconic Museum of the Future in Dubai.
MELASYL is the latest patented active ingredient developed by L’Oréal after 18 years of dedicated research. Unlike conventional actives, MELASYL works by targeting the earliest stage of melanin oxidation, preventing dark spots before they form. This revolutionary mechanism sets a new standard in hyperpigmentation care — delivering visible results while being gentle on all skin tones, including sensitive skin.
The launch also marked L’Oréal Paris’ first-ever participation at Dubai Derma, the leading Dermatology & Aesthetics congress in the MENA region, which brought together top regional dermatologists and experts to explore MELASYL’s scientific innovation.
Following the Congress, the MELASYL Launch Event at the Museum of the Future offered a fully immersive brand experience with key highlights, including:
Personalized skin diagnosis for all guests using advanced diagnostic tools
Live science demos from L’Oréal Paris’ global skincare experts, including “Dr.Elisabeth Bouhadana” Global Scientific Director at L’Oréal Paris, and Dr. Richard Betts, Scientific Director – Consumer Products, South Asia Pacific, Middle East, and North Africa.
An insightful panel discussion featuring Dr. Elisabeth Bouhadana, Global Scientific Director, and Dr. Razan Kadry, Dermatologist and Brand Derm Board Member for MENA
Interactive education stations highlighting MELASYL’s efficacy, formulation, and unique Ingredients’ efficacy properties
Over 110 beauty professionals and content creators attended the event, including L’Oréal Paris Regional Spokesperson Aseel Omran, alongside members of the brand’s global and regional teams.
“With MELASYL, we’re not just addressing existing pigmentation — we’re preventing it at the source,” said Dr. Elisabeth Bouhadana, L’Oréal Paris Global Scientific Director. “This ingredient is a scientific breakthrough that targets melanin precursors before they oxidize, offering powerful and precise results with exceptional skin tolerance.”
The MELASYL Serum is now available across the GCC, further cementing L’Oréal Paris’ commitment to cutting-edge, accessible skincare that delivers clinically proven results.
