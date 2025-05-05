Russian Army Loses Another 1,260 Troops In Ukraine In Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Russian army's combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to May 5, 2025 amount to nearly 958,070 invaders, including another 1,260 troops killed or wounded in action in the past day.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 10,763 enemy tanks (+5 in the past day), 22,411 armored combat vehicles (+8), 27,370 artillery systems (+43), 1,377 multiple launch rocket systems (+1), 1,155 air defense systems, 372 aircraft, 335 helicopters, 34,997 unmanned aerial vehicles (+137), 3,196 cruise missiles, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 47,250 motor vehicles (+109), and 3,870 special equipment units.

Figures on enemy losses are being updated.

As reported by Ukrinform, on May 4, as of 22:00, 201 combat clashes occurred between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian troops.