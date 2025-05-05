Russian Army Loses Another 1,260 Troops In Ukraine In Past Day
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 10,763 enemy tanks (+5 in the past day), 22,411 armored combat vehicles (+8), 27,370 artillery systems (+43), 1,377 multiple launch rocket systems (+1), 1,155 air defense systems, 372 aircraft, 335 helicopters, 34,997 unmanned aerial vehicles (+137), 3,196 cruise missiles, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 47,250 motor vehicles (+109), and 3,870 special equipment units.
Figures on enemy losses are being updated.
As reported by Ukrinform, on May 4, as of 22:00, 201 combat clashes occurred between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian troops.
