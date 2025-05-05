Fire safety: Chubb France deploys AMA's assisted reality

for remote troubleshooting

Cergy, Rennes, May 5, 2025 - To speed up the resolution of technical faults, Chubb France, a major player in the fire safety sector, is integrating AMA's assisted reality into its operations. The aim is to increase efficiency and reduce the number of journeys required to guarantee fast, safe assistance.

XpertEye software for remote troubleshooting

The partnership has resulted to complement Chubb's tools in the introduction of XpertEye software, facilitating remote collaboration on technical problem-solving.

The software enables remote contact with a reality-assisted video. It supports the work of the Chubb technical call platform. The online expert can then guide the person in the field and try to resolve a breakdown request remotely or qualify the breakdown request in order to best prepare the intervention of our technicians.

Video with assisted reality, a technical innovation

The solution, developed in collaboration between the Chubb and AMA teams, enables users to see the information they need right in their field of vision.

This assisted reality solution greatly facilitates exchanges between the on-site technician and the remote technical expert, as it is often more difficult to describe or explain a fault over the telephone.

It allows you to communicate on two types of media for secure video links:

Via smartphone with a link sent by sms or email to our customers and technicians



The connected technical expert can see exactly what the other person is seeing, in real time.

To a customer, the expert can clearly indicate the operations to be carried out on the fire panel by means of annotations on the screen, and correct the actions carried out in real time if necessary.



Customers can choose whether to accept pop-up session registration, access to zoom and flash on their smartphone.

To one of our technicians, the expert can guide him through the video feed, take photos, make annotations, and share or communicate documents.

Via connected glasses available to our on-site technicians

The technician has both hands free at all times, giving him a significant guarantee of safety.

A new service for Chubb technicians and customers

The solution developed thanks to this partnership gives Chubb a new level of responsiveness, and offers additional services for technical breakdowns, a key issue for the company.

It is a support service for its customers, providing rapid, secure assistance to solve problems remotely, or to prepare for an upcoming intervention by its technicians.

It serves both in-house technicians, to facilitate their integration when they join the company, and to support their training in the field. The solution facilitates knowledge sharing and skill enhancement.

A positioning focused on innovation and enhanced customer experience

The partnership illustrates Chubb's and AMA's shared commitment to innovation, and to making technological advances accessible to employees and customers alike.

À solution that meets Chubb's CSR challenges

This innovation contributes to Chubb's CSR objectives by reducing the need for teams to travel in the field, thus limiting road risks and ultimately reducing the company's carbon footprint.

About AMA

AMA is the publisher of a secure productivity application designed to power connected field workers. We use cutting-edge technologies such as Assisted Reality (aR) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to facilitate collaboration, simplify the collection of relevant data and enhance knowledge sharing.

We are proud to be B Corp certified, in recognition of our commitment to the highest standards of social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability. Our commitment to excellence is also evidenced by our ISO27001 certification, guaranteeing the highest level of information security management. Our global presence enables us to support our customers in all time zones and regions of the world, offering constant support and tailored expertise, wherever you are. AMA is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN GB00BNKGZC51- mnemonic ALAMA).

About Chubb France

Chubb France offers fire safety solutions for companies and local authorities, including installation and maintenance of fire detection, extinguishing and evacuation systems, respiratory protection and training.

About Chubb worldwide and in France

Chubb is a leading provider of fire and electronic security solutions and services to customers worldwide. We've been protecting people and property for over 200 years. Today, our employees in over 200 branches in 17 countries are working to make the world a safer place, protecting people and providing peace of mind. Our fire, electronic security and surveillance services cover more than 1 million sites worldwide. Chubb is part of the APi Group, a leading provider of security and specialist services to businesses with over 200 locations worldwide. For more information, visit

With nearly 4,000 employees and an extensive network of local agencies, Chubb in France supports 300,000 customers a year. Chubb France offers expertise in fire detection and extinguishing, fire protection and training, Chubb Delta in electronic security, and Cemis in multi-brand fire detection. For more information, visit:

Chubb F & S France Press Contact

Valentin ALTHUSER - Crieur Public Press Agency

06 30 61 25 68

AMA Press Contact

Marie-Anne DENIS

06 99 86 19 64

