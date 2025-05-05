403
Media reports Amazon abandoning plans to show cost of US tariffs
(MENAFN) Amazon has abandoned a proposal to display U.S. import tariffs on product listings after facing political pushback, CNBC reported Tuesday. The move followed earlier media claims that the retailer intended to reveal the cost of tariffs directly to consumers.
According to Punchbowl News, Amazon was reportedly planning to show these charges, particularly on its Haul section—a part of the site offering low-cost goods shipped from Chinese manufacturers. However, Amazon spokesperson Tim Doyle clarified that the idea was never officially approved and is no longer under consideration.
A source told CNBC that Amazon had looked into the idea in response to President Donald Trump’s move to close the “de minimis” loophole, which currently allows tariff-free imports for packages under $800. This exemption is set to expire on May 2. The source also noted that the plan was unrelated to Trump’s broader 145% tariff on Chinese imports.
The initial report prompted strong criticism from the White House. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt called the reported plan a “hostile and political act” and questioned why Amazon didn’t implement such measures during the inflation spike under President Biden.
According to NBC News, Trump personally called Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to voice his displeasure. Trump later said Bezos responded positively and acted swiftly to halt the plan.
Earlier in May, Trump introduced significant new tariffs targeting a wide range of imports, particularly from China, in a bid to support U.S. manufacturing and address trade imbalances. China retaliated with its own set of tariffs and restrictions on American goods.
