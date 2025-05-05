Dive Into Endless Adventure And Family Fun At JA Beach Hotel

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)

Dubai, UAE (May 2025): Rooted in beachfront energy and a spirit of adventure, JA Beach Hotel is the original heritage property of JA Resorts & Hotels. For over four decades, this vibrant escape has been a go-to for guests of all ages, celebrated for its genuine hospitality, family-friendly vibe and action-packed experiences by land and sea. Highlights include the Pirates & Mermaids Kids Club, splash-filled fun at the Just Splash Park, mini golf showdowns, underwater adventures, global flavours to satisfy every craving, and spacious stays designed for unforgettable family moments.

Family Friendly Accommodation

Beautifully positioned on the golden shores across from Jebel Ali Palm and just 15 minutes from Dubai Central, JA Beach Hotel features 235 rooms and suites with private balconies or terraces overlooking the Arabian Gulf, a private marina, or the expansively lush hotel gardens. Perfect for families, guests can choose from a selection of spacious suites and interconnecting rooms designed to offer comfort and convenience

The Premium One-Bedroom Suite adds a special touch to your stay, featuring a spacious living space, exclusive lounge access, signature pool privileges, and all-day refreshments, ideal for families of two adults and two children. For those seeking even more space, the Two Sea View Connecting Rooms offer a seamless combination of togetherness and privacy.

Dining to Suit Every Taste

When it comes to dining, guests will be spoilt for choice at JA Beach Hotel, with a variety of mouthwatering options and a dedicated kids' menu available at each venue. Family favourites include the breathtaking Sette restaurant, offering authentic Italian fare alongside 360-degree views of the resort and sea, and Taperia, known for its modern take on Spanish gastronomy in a relaxed, stylish setting. Ibn Majed is another standout, serving global flavours inspired by the Atlantic, Mediterranean, Middle East, and China, complete with themed buffet nights that make it a hit for families with varied tastes.

At the heart of the property, the Sunset Lounge in the lobby presents the perfect setting for guests looking to unwind with a light snack, sweet treat, and a relaxing coffee or tea after a day of exploring the resort, complemented by stunning garden and beach views. Meanwhile, Captain's Restaurant & Bar is your go-to spot for a relaxed lunch with your toes in the sand or dinner under the stars, serving up mouthwatering pizzas and refreshing drinks sure to satisfy even the fussiest eaters.

For an evening tipple, Vasco Da Gama is always a great choice, offering live entertainment, signature cocktails, a spacious outdoor terrace, and even giant chess. Palmito Bar adds to the experience with its lively swim-up counter and poolside refreshments, while Sandbar, conveniently located beside the Just Splash splash park, is the perfect spot for adults to relax on the swings with an ice-cold drink while keeping an eye on the kids enjoying the action.

Family Fun

Every element of JA Beach Hotel has been designed with family fun in mind, meaning there is truly something to delight guests of all ages. The resort's Pirates & Mermaids Kids Club is proudly 2025 WK (Worldwide Kids) Accredited and a member of the Luxury Childcare Association, ensuring the highest standards of care, safety, and engagement for young guests. Tailored for children aged 4 to 12, the club offers a fully supervised, creative environment where kids can play, learn, and make new friends through an exciting daily schedule.

Activities include kids' yoga, Zumba, arts and crafts, interactive games, mini disco, and cinema sessions, all led by trained professionals in a nurturing space. For younger guests aged 4 months to 4 years, the kids club also features a dedicated crche and babysitting services available upon request - allowing parents to enjoy well-earned downtime with confidence and peace of mind.

Families can also enjoy some friendly competition with a game of mini-golf or head to the Animal Discovery Zone, home to rabbits, goats, tortoises, and an aviary that cares for rescued birds, including falcons, owls, and kites. The aviary also hosts daily falcon shows and hands-on falcon training sessions adding a local wildlife experience to your stay. For underwater adventures, the hotel partners with certified provider Chloe Blue to offer scuba diving packages tailored to both beginners and seasoned divers.

On top of this, guests can enjoy beachside fun with paddle boarding and kayaking or get active with water gym and aqua fit classes at the Anchor Pool.

Make your next family getaway truly unforgettable at JA Beach Hotel. Splash in the pool, feast by the sea, explore hands-on adventures, and unwind in spacious suites just steps from the shore. Don't miss out - book now and turn quality time with loved ones into lasting memories you will cherish long after your stay., cycling paths