OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 5 MAY 2025 AT 9.45 A.M. EET, INTERIM REPORT Q1

Oma Savings Bank Plc's Interim Report 1.1.-31.3.2025: High costs and declining market interest rates weighed on the result, work to strengthen OmaSp continues

This release is a summary of Oma Savings Bank's (OmaSp) January-March 2025 Interim Report, which can be read from the pdf file attached to this stock exchange release and on the Company's web pages

CEO Karri Alameri: High costs and declining market interest rates weighed on the result, work to strengthen OmaSp continues

”I had the honour of starting as the CEO of Oma Savings Bank at the end of March. In recent weeks, I have engaged with the bank's personnel, customers, and stakeholders across Finland. These discussions have underscored OmaSp's strong customer relationships, employee commitment, as well as comprehensive range of services, and personalised service model. These elements provide a solid foundation for OmaSp's next phase. It is clear that we must continue refining our policies and evolving our ways of working. Trust in the Company is rebuilt through actions.

The comparable profit before taxes for the first quarter was EUR 4.6 million and the comparable cost/income ratio of 54.4%. Profit and profitability were burdened by increased operating and personnel expenses, as well as lower net interest income due to declining market interest rates.

The increase in costs is primarily attributed to the implementation of the risk management action plan (the“Noste”) initiated in summer 2024. The final investments in the project were made as planned in the first quarter, and new operating models are being integrated into daily operations. Total investments in the Noste project reached EUR 9.1 million over its duration. What is more, we continue to act on the findings of the supervisory assessment.

Net interest income decreased by 18.3% compared to the comparison period, totalling EUR 46.9 million. The decline is due to fallen market interest rates. The volumes transferred from Handelsbanken have contributed to the development of net interest income as market interest rates have declined.

Fee and commission income and expenses (net) remained nearly at the level of the comparison period, amounting to EUR 14.7 million.

The mortgage loan portfolio increased by 3.0%, the corporate loan portfolio by 0.4%, and the deposit base by 2.7% from the level of the previous year.

Impairment losses on financial assets totalled EUR -22.3 million in January–March. Approximately one-third was related to the update of the calculation model for expected credit losses (ECL), another third to increased allowances in the portfolio, which is being wound down in a controlled manner, and the remaining third to other impairment losses on the loan portfolio due to the general uncertain economic situation.

Additionally, a provision of EUR 3.0 million was made for the first quarter to prepare for potential sanctions from the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA) due to deficiencies identified in the final inspection report on the prevention of money laundering and terrorist financing. The FIN-FSA's audit covered the period prior to December 2023. Measures to rectify the deficiencies were initiated while the audit was underway last year.

Customer and employee satisfaction at an excellent level

Following the Handelsbanken acquisition, we gained 10,000 new customers last autumn, and the integration has progressed smoothly. We have 48 branches covering all key growth and regional centres in Finland. In January–March, approximately 800 new customer relationships were established organically per month. OmaSp has a strong customer base of over 200,000. We are committed to offering services to households and SMEs across our network.

Our customer and employee surveys indicated that satisfaction has remained at the excellent level of previous years. I want to extend my gratitude to our personnel for their exemplary work. Committed and motivated personnel are crucial to OmaSp's future success.

OmaSp's financial position is stable, with a good solvency and liquidity position. The total capital (TC) ratio further strengthened to 17.7% at the end of March. The accumulated equity exceeds EUR 583 million.

I look to the future with confidence. We will continue to develop our operations, invest in our core business, and strengthen the customer experience for both existing and new customers. Our strategy aims for profitable growth.”

January–March 2025