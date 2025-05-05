403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
South Korea’s Democratic Party Responds to Court Decision
(MENAFN) On Sunday, South Korea’s Democratic Party conducted an urgent assembly in reaction to the Supreme Court's recent move to return an election law violation case involving its presidential hopeful, Lee Jae-myung, according to the media.
The top court’s judgment, issued last week, reignited accusations that Lee gave “false statements” during the 2022 presidential race.
This development raises the possibility of disqualifying him from competing in the fast-approaching presidential election scheduled for June 3.
In addition, Democratic Party representatives were expected to hold a separate gathering to deliberate on whether to initiate impeachment proceedings against Supreme Court Chief Justice Cho Hee-dae, who was responsible for the prompt and divisive ruling.
The party has sharply criticized the verdict, labeling it a “judicial coup.”
Despite the escalating political tension and the upcoming snap election—prompted by the ousting of ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol—Lee continues to lead in nationwide surveys.
The top court’s judgment, issued last week, reignited accusations that Lee gave “false statements” during the 2022 presidential race.
This development raises the possibility of disqualifying him from competing in the fast-approaching presidential election scheduled for June 3.
In addition, Democratic Party representatives were expected to hold a separate gathering to deliberate on whether to initiate impeachment proceedings against Supreme Court Chief Justice Cho Hee-dae, who was responsible for the prompt and divisive ruling.
The party has sharply criticized the verdict, labeling it a “judicial coup.”
Despite the escalating political tension and the upcoming snap election—prompted by the ousting of ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol—Lee continues to lead in nationwide surveys.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment