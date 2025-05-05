403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Lavrov talks to Pakistan on India tensions
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a phone conversation with Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar to discuss the growing tensions between Islamabad and New Delhi, Russia’s Foreign Ministry reported on Sunday. The call, initiated by Pakistan, focused on the fallout from a terrorist attack in India’s Jammu and Kashmir region on April 22, which killed 26 civilians.
Lavrov expressed Russia’s readiness to help facilitate a peaceful resolution if both India and Pakistan show interest. Moscow emphasized support for political and diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the situation.
A day earlier, Lavrov also spoke with Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar, encouraging both countries to address their disputes bilaterally, in accordance with the 1972 Simla Agreement and the 1999 Lahore Declaration—two historic agreements promoting peaceful dispute resolution between the nuclear-armed neighbors.
In its official statement, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry condemned India’s accusations and “inflammatory rhetoric,” rejecting claims that it was behind the attack. It also criticized India’s “illegal” decision to suspend the Indus Water Treaty, a longstanding agreement governing water sharing between the two countries.
Relations have further deteriorated since the April 22 attack in southern Kashmir’s Baisaran Valley. India responded with a series of retaliatory actions, including expelling Pakistani diplomats, canceling visas, closing the land border, and suspending parts of the Indus Water Treaty. Over the weekend, India also moved to downgrade trade ties with Pakistan.
In return, Islamabad issued countermeasures and warned of possible escalation, claiming it has intelligence that India may be preparing for military action. Tensions have manifested in nightly cross-border gunfire along the Line of Control for ten consecutive nights.
India continues to accuse Pakistan of supporting the militant group responsible for the attack, repeating long-standing allegations that Islamabad backs cross-border terrorism. Pakistan denies the charges. Defense Minister Khawaja Asif argued that Pakistan is also a victim of regional terrorism, rooted in decades-old Western policies. He acknowledged Pakistan’s past involvement in supporting militant groups during the Soviet-Afghan war, calling it a strategic mistake that has left lasting consequences.
Lavrov expressed Russia’s readiness to help facilitate a peaceful resolution if both India and Pakistan show interest. Moscow emphasized support for political and diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the situation.
A day earlier, Lavrov also spoke with Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar, encouraging both countries to address their disputes bilaterally, in accordance with the 1972 Simla Agreement and the 1999 Lahore Declaration—two historic agreements promoting peaceful dispute resolution between the nuclear-armed neighbors.
In its official statement, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry condemned India’s accusations and “inflammatory rhetoric,” rejecting claims that it was behind the attack. It also criticized India’s “illegal” decision to suspend the Indus Water Treaty, a longstanding agreement governing water sharing between the two countries.
Relations have further deteriorated since the April 22 attack in southern Kashmir’s Baisaran Valley. India responded with a series of retaliatory actions, including expelling Pakistani diplomats, canceling visas, closing the land border, and suspending parts of the Indus Water Treaty. Over the weekend, India also moved to downgrade trade ties with Pakistan.
In return, Islamabad issued countermeasures and warned of possible escalation, claiming it has intelligence that India may be preparing for military action. Tensions have manifested in nightly cross-border gunfire along the Line of Control for ten consecutive nights.
India continues to accuse Pakistan of supporting the militant group responsible for the attack, repeating long-standing allegations that Islamabad backs cross-border terrorism. Pakistan denies the charges. Defense Minister Khawaja Asif argued that Pakistan is also a victim of regional terrorism, rooted in decades-old Western policies. He acknowledged Pakistan’s past involvement in supporting militant groups during the Soviet-Afghan war, calling it a strategic mistake that has left lasting consequences.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment