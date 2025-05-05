403
Officials Confirm Hospitalization of Three in California Shooting
(MENAFN) Authorities confirmed that a shooting incident at Featherly Regional Park in Yorba Linda, California, on Sunday afternoon resulted in three individuals being transported to a nearby hospital.
The Orange County Sheriff's Department initially alerted the public via a post on X, stating, "Deputies responding to reports of a shooting at Featherly Regional Park in Yorba Linda."
In a follow-up statement, the Sheriff's Department provided an update, indicating that the three individuals injured in the shooting were taken to a local medical center. However, the current medical status of the victims remains undisclosed.
Local law enforcement officials are urging the public to avoid the Featherly Regional Park area as they conduct their investigation. At this time, authorities have not released any information concerning a possible suspect or the circumstances surrounding the shooting. The investigation is ongoing, and further details are expected to be released as they become available.
