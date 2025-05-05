403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zelenskyy Criticizes Some European Politicians
(MENAFN) Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy has openly criticized “some figures” in Europe for obstructing Ukraine’s progress toward European Union membership.
Speaking at a joint news conference with Czech Leader Petr Pavel in Prague, Zelenskyy stated that these individuals were hindering Ukraine’s accession efforts not to serve their nations' priorities, but rather to secure “a better seat on the podium on Red Square.”
He refrained from naming specific countries or officials.
These statements were delivered in the lead-up to the annual military celebration that takes place in Moscow’s Red Square on May 9.
The occasion marks the 80th anniversary of Victory Day, a significant commemoration in Russia and various post-Soviet states, which celebrates Nazi Germany’s defeat in World War II — a war that Russia officially refers to as the Great Patriotic War.
Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of upholding European principles across the continent, saying, “it is important that European values truly dominate. Values, not the whims of individual politicians.”
He reiterated Ukraine’s preparedness to initiate the first segments of its EU membership negotiations within the year, signaling Kyiv's continued commitment to integration with the European bloc.
Addressing the imminent Victory Day festivities in Moscow, Zelenskyy warned of possible “provocations” from Russia during the period, casting doubt on Moscow’s adherence to a proposed unilateral ceasefire.
He noted that Ukraine has “no faith” in Russia’s sincerity regarding the truce, reflecting ongoing tensions and mistrust between the two countries.
Speaking at a joint news conference with Czech Leader Petr Pavel in Prague, Zelenskyy stated that these individuals were hindering Ukraine’s accession efforts not to serve their nations' priorities, but rather to secure “a better seat on the podium on Red Square.”
He refrained from naming specific countries or officials.
These statements were delivered in the lead-up to the annual military celebration that takes place in Moscow’s Red Square on May 9.
The occasion marks the 80th anniversary of Victory Day, a significant commemoration in Russia and various post-Soviet states, which celebrates Nazi Germany’s defeat in World War II — a war that Russia officially refers to as the Great Patriotic War.
Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of upholding European principles across the continent, saying, “it is important that European values truly dominate. Values, not the whims of individual politicians.”
He reiterated Ukraine’s preparedness to initiate the first segments of its EU membership negotiations within the year, signaling Kyiv's continued commitment to integration with the European bloc.
Addressing the imminent Victory Day festivities in Moscow, Zelenskyy warned of possible “provocations” from Russia during the period, casting doubt on Moscow’s adherence to a proposed unilateral ceasefire.
He noted that Ukraine has “no faith” in Russia’s sincerity regarding the truce, reflecting ongoing tensions and mistrust between the two countries.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment