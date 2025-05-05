Exploring The Growth Of Tablets And Capsules Packaging: A USD 9.0 Billion Opportunity By 2035 Says FMI

Tablets And Capsules Packaging Market

- - Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global tablets and capsules packaging market is poised for significant growth over the next decade. The market size, estimated to be worth USD 5.3 billion in 2025, is expected to reach USD 9.0 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.With the pharmaceutical industry's increasing demand for effective packaging solutions, this market is set to experience rapid transformations driven by innovation, regulatory compliance, and evolving consumer needs.Pharmaceutical products, particularly tablets and capsules, require protective packaging to maintain their efficacy, safety, and stability. These packaging solutions play a crucial role in preventing contamination, moisture absorption, and exposure to light, all of which can compromise the integrity of the medications.Discover Growth Opportunities in the Market – Get Your Sample Report Now#5245502d47422d32303439Pharmaceutical companies rely on a variety of packaging materials, including blister packs, bottles, pouches, strip packs, and aluminum foils, to ensure the safe distribution and storage of their products.Rising Demand for Protective and Sustainable PackagingPharmaceutical packaging plays a crucial role in ensuring drug safety, efficacy, and shelf life. Tablets and capsules require packaging that protects them from moisture, oxygen, UV exposure, and physical damage. Advanced blister packs, bottles, and strip packaging have become standard in the industry.However, growing concerns about environmental sustainability are pushing manufacturers toward biodegradable, recyclable, and sustainable materials. Innovations such as bioplastic-based blister packs and recyclable aluminum foils are emerging to reduce the environmental footprint of pharmaceutical packaging.Key Takeaways: Tablets And Capsules Packaging Market.The global tablet and capsule packaging market grew at a CAGR of 4.7% between 2020 and 2024..Market value reached USD 5.1 billion in 2024..The USA is expected to lead North America with a projected CAGR of 3.4% through 2035..Germany is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 2.9% in Europe by 2035..Blister packs are estimated to account for 45.8% of the market share by 2035..Plastic is projected to dominate the market, holding a 43.6% share by the end of 2035.Unlock Future Potential – Dive deep into the latest trends and innovations shaping the Packaging Formats industry with our comprehensive analysis.Driving Factors of Tablets And Capsules Packaging Market.Rising Demand for Pharmaceutical Products: The growing global healthcare needs, coupled with an aging population and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, are driving the demand for pharmaceutical tablets and capsules. This, in turn, boosts the demand for effective packaging solutions..Advancements in Packaging Technology: Innovations in packaging materials, such as child-resistant, tamper-evident, and eco-friendly packaging, are enhancing the safety, convenience, and sustainability of tablet and capsule packaging, attracting more consumers and manufacturers..Regulatory Requirements for Packaging: Stringent regulatory standards for drug packaging, including labeling, safety features, and product integrity, are pushing the demand for advanced packaging solutions. Compliance with these standards ensures better product protection and consumer safety..Increase in E-commerce and Direct-to-Consumer Sales: The growth of online pharmacies and e-commerce platforms for pharmaceutical products has led to an increased focus on durable and secure packaging that ensures product safety during shipping and handling, expanding market growth..Consumer Preference for Convenience: The growing preference for easy-to-use, portable, and travel-friendly tablet and capsule packaging, including blister packs and bottles with user-friendly designs, is driving packaging innovation and growth in the market.Competitive LandscapeKey participants in the tablet and capsule packaging sector are creating and bringing new goods into the market. They are combining with various organizations and expanding their geographical reach. A few of them also collaborate and work with local brands and start-up enterprises to produce new products.Key Developments in Tablet and Capsule Packaging Market.In December 2024, Gerresheimer acquired Blitz LuxCo Sarl, the holding company of the Bormioli Pharma Group, having a portfolio of pharmaceutical primary packaging made of glass and plastic as well as closure solutions, accessories and dosing systems.In November 2024, Winpak Ltd. entered into an agreement with NOVA Circular Solutions LLC, a business unit of NOVA Chemicals, to procure post-consumer recycled polyethylene (rPE) under the brand name SYNDIGOTM.Explore In-Depth Analysis-Click Here to Access the Report!Key Players in Tablet and Capsule Packaging Market.Gerresheimer AG.Klockner Pentaplast Group.Amcor plc.Berry Global Group, Inc..Constantia Flexibles GmbH.Tekni-Plex, Inc..Sonoco Products Company.Uflex Limited.Huhtamaki Oyj.Catalent, Inc.Winpak, Ltd..Caprihans India Limited..Origin Pharma Packaging..Star Plast Industries Private Limited.Tablet and Capsule Packaging Industry SegmentationBy Packaging Type:In terms of packaging type, the market for tablet and capsule packaging is divided into blister packs, strip packs, bottles, sachets, stick packs and others. Blister packs further include single-unit blister packs and multi-unit blister packs. Bottles include glass bottles and plastic bottles.By Material:In terms of material, the market for tablet and capsule packaging is segmented into plastic, glass, aluminum foil, paper & paperboard and others.By Product Type:In terms of product type, the market for tablet and capsule packaging is segmented into immediate-release tablets/capsules, controlled-release tablets/capsules, effervescent tablets and enteric-coated tablets.By End Use:End users of tablet and capsule packaging include pharmaceutical, nutraceuticals, veterinary medicines and research laboratories. Pharmaceuticals includes prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) drugs.By Region:Key countries of North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia and Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa are covered.Explore FMI's Related Ongoing Coverage in the Packaging Domain:The heat transfer paper market size is estimated to be worth USD 541.1 million in 2024 and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 713.1 million by 2034. -The overall demand for non-aerosol overcaps is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% between 2022 and 2032, totaling around USD 359.2 Million by 2032. -The market for bamboo straw is estimated to generate a market size of USD 5,040 million in 2025 and would increase to USD 8,209.6 million by 2035. -The biodegradable lids market size is estimated to be worth USD 1,096.6 million in 2024 and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 1,569.9 million by 2034. -The global black Friday packaging market size was valued at over USD 800 Million in 2021 and it is expected to further expand at 8% CAGR between 2022 and 2032 to reach USD 1.5 Billion by the end of 2032. -About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.Contact Us:Future Market Insights Inc.Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USAT: +1-347-918-3531For Sales Enquiries: ...Website:

