Financial Sector Posts JD47.3B In Bank Deposits, JD35.2B In Credit Facilities In February

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Kingdom's financial ecosystem demonstrated "significant" liquidity depth and transactional robustness through February 2025, with key performance indicators reflecting "sustained momentum" across banking operations and capital markets, according to the Economic Modernisation Vision (EMV) quarterly performance metrics.

The total banking deposits appreciated to JD47.31 billion by February's close, while domestic liquidity reserves maintained a "solid" position at JD45.88 billion.

The credit portfolio expansion remained bullish with total facilities extended by financial institutions reaching JD35.20 billion, signalling positive credit appetite in the market, according to data monitored by the Jordan News Agency, Petra on Wednesday.

Digital payment infrastructure exhibited exponential transaction velocity, with the "CliQ" instant settlement platform recording 51.92 million transactions representing JD5.61 billion in processed value.

User acquisition metrics for the platform reached 3.56 million registered accounts. Concurrently, the "eFAWATEERcom" electronic invoicing ecosystem facilitated 17.09 million transaction events with an aggregate value of JD3.67 billion.

In the equities space, the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) demonstrated "substantial" foreign investor participation, with non-Jordanian stakeholders accounting for 47.6 per cent of total market capitalisation.

The exchange maintains 161 listed entities with cumulative market value of JD19.32 billion. Trading turnover reached JD365 million across 125,151 executed contracts, with share volume totalling approximately 195.91 million units.

On the regulatory front, authorities have advanced draft provisions for securities lending and borrowing mechanisms, short position protocols, and market-making frameworks, contingent upon ratification of the amended Financial Services Licensing regime.

Technical infrastructure upgrades have been implemented for the electronic trading architecture, enhancing system capacity and execution capabilities.

The insurance sector has progressed toward enhanced "prudential" oversight with preliminary regulatory frameworks for the Consumer Protection Fund and implementation of phase two risk-based supervisory protocols for underwriters (insurance agents).

Under the Financial Inclusion Strategy 2023-2028, regulatory authorities have executed targeted initiatives to enhance female demographic access in financial services access, while capacity building efforts in the non-banking financial sector have delivered 118 professional development modules to 1,794 industry practitioners.