Egypt, Comoros Pledge Stronger Economic Ties, Call For Unified African Voice On Global Issues

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi welcomed Comorian President Ghazali Othman on Sunday at the Ittihadiya Presidential Palace in Cairo, in an official visit marked by a ceremonial reception, bilateral talks, cooperation agreements, and a joint press conference.

According to Presidential Spokesperson Mohamed El-Shinawy, the discussions centered on enhancing bilateral relations between Cairo and Moroni, with both leaders pledging to strengthen cooperation across a range of key sectors-including economy, investment, education, healthcare, energy, tourism, fisheries, and infrastructure.

During the press conference, President Al-Sisi underscored the deep historical and fraternal bonds between Egypt and Comoros, rooted in shared Arab, African, and Islamic identities. He reaffirmed Egypt's support for the“Emerging Comoros Plan 2030,” offering Egyptian expertise in development and infrastructure to help advance strategic projects across the archipelago.

Al-Sisi also stressed the importance of boosting trade and investment within the framework of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), to which both countries belong. He noted Egypt's readiness-through both government and private sector initiatives-to contribute to Comoros' development goals.

The two presidents also discussed pressing regional and international issues, including the conflicts in Gaza and Sudan, developments in the Horn of Africa, maritime security in the Red Sea, and efforts to combat terrorism. They jointly emphasized the need to revitalize the role of the Community of Sahel-Saharan States (CEN-SAD) in promoting peace and cooperation in these areas.

Broader topics such as poverty reduction, debt relief, and climate change were also on the agenda. Both leaders called for unified African positions in international forums to ensure fair representation for the continent and to better reflect the aspirations of its peoples for stability and sustainable development.