Chinese President Xi Jinping To Visit Russia May 710 At Putin's Invitation
According to the Kremlin's press service, Xi will take part in grand ceremonies commemorating the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War (World War II).
During the visit, the two leaders are expected to hold talks focused on strengthening the comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation between their countries. Discussions will also cover key international and regional issues currently on the agenda.
In addition, several intergovernmental and interdepartmental agreements are expected to be signed during the visit.
