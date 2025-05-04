403
Kuwait Condemns Attacks On Sudan Facilities
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 4 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday voiced Kuwait's condemnation and denunciation of attacks on vital and necessary civilian facilities in Kassala and Port Sudan cities in Sudan as a serious juncture of the ongoing conflict in Sudan.
In a press release, the ministry reiterated Kuwait's continued call for not targeting civilian facilities and centers, which are vital to the population.
It, further, called for ceasing hostilities and abiding by Jeddah Declaration, which was adopted on May 11, 2023 and underlined the necessity of protecting civilians, maintaining Sudan's independence and territorial integrity, and supporting its national institutions. (end)
