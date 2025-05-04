Swiss Army Soldier Seriously Injured In Accident On Simplon Pass

Deutsch de Armeeangehöriger bei Unfall auf Simplonpass schwer verletzt Original Read more: Armeeangehöriger bei Unfall auf Simplonpass schwer verletz

MENAFN - Swissinfo) A member of the Swiss army was seriously injured on Friday while manoeuvring a self-propelled howitzer on the Simplon Pass in Valais. After receiving initial medical treatment at the scene of the accident, he was flown to hospital in an Air Zermatt helicopter. This content was published on May 4, 2025 - 10:50 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

The accident occurred at the Simplon military firing range, as reported by the Swiss Army on Saturday. While reversing, an M109 self-propelled howitzer collided with a vehicle of the same type behind it.

According to the statement, a member of the army was trapped in a hatch and suffered injuries to his head and chest as a result. He received initial medical treatment at the scene from the troop paramedics and was then flown to hospital, the statement added.

The injured member of the armed forces is currently completing his practical service at Artillery and Reconnaissance School 31. The military justice authorities have initiated a preliminary hearing of evidence, the army announced.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

