Costa Rican Band“The Saint Cecilia” To Join Green Day And Justin Timberlake At Festivals In The United States

MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The Costa Rican band The Saint Cecilia is marking a milestone as they are set to kick off their tour in the United States, playing at three of the most important festivals , sharing the bill with established artists such as Green Day , Justin Timberlake, Ice Cube, Anderson .Paak, and Khruangbin. This achievement is part of their“The Coast-to-Coast Journey” tour.

The first stage will be the Lovin' Life Music Fest, held from May 2 to 4 in Charlotte, North Carolina, with a daily attendance of more than 20,000 people. The band will then continue with performances in cities such as Greenville, Atlanta, and Charleston, before landing at the Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival in San Diego (May 16 to 18), and culminating at BottleRock Napa Valley (May 23 to 25). May).

“We've been preparing with daily rehearsals, technical adjustments, and a great deal of excitement. This tour is not only a dream come true, but an opportunity to show the world that Costa Rican music is made with quality, passion, and vision,” said Stewart Heigold, vocalist of The Saint Cecilia.

The band will use this tour not only to share their live performances but also to premiere previously unreleased material that will be included in their debut studio album. This is a sonic evolution that reflects the group's artistic growth and their commitment to music that transcends borders.-

