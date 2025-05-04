QF's Class Of 2025: Looking Back On Life And Learning

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In the year that marks Qatar Foundation's 30th anniversary, graduating students from its Class of 2025 are reflecting on their journeys – through stories that go beyond academic achievements.

Ahead of Qatar Foundation's (QF) annual Convocation ceremony that celebrates graduates of its universities, their experiences and recollections reflect how they have overcome challenges, and how –thanks to QF's unique, multidisciplinary educational system and the personal support they have been provided with during their studies – they have been able to grow, thrive, and dream.

Among them is Mohamed Mourchid, whose journey at QF is testament to how diverse experiences can shape and elevate a student's educational path. Before becoming a QF student, he led a senior position at the French Embassy and played a key role in driving business development across the Middle East. After earning a Master's in Economic Intelligence with honors, complemented by advanced studies in political science, he pursued his Executive MBA at QF partner university HEC Paris Doha – which he describes as a turning point for him.

"Belonging to QF wasn't just an academic privilege; it was being surrounded by people who believed in their role in making a global impact,” he says.“It was an environment where passion for learning, ambition, and social responsibility came together.”

During this time, Mourchid lost his mother, his greatest supporter. in difficult and painful circumstances, walking forward with the enduring hope for justice, a turning point that forged in him the strength to rise and lead with purpose. Reflecting on her influence, he said: "She was the quiet force that shaped me, believing in the light within me. Although she isn't here to witness my graduation, I feel her presence in every step I take."

At QF, Mourchid discovered a diverse community that deepened his sense of responsibility toward others. "QF taught me that education isn't just a privilege – it's a responsibility,” he explains.“A responsibility to lead with integrity, and to give back.

"Thirty years ago, QF set out with a firm dream: empowerment through knowledge. Today, we – its alumni – are the best proof of that. Now, it's our turn to carry the torch of hope forward."



Almaha Jassim Hamad Al-Thani

For Almaha Jassim Hamad Al-Thani, graduating from Northwestern University in Qatar, a QF partner university, was more than an achievement – it was the realization of a childhood dream.“I was determined to study at QF, even if it meant starting with a foundation year,” she says.“I didn't apply anywhere else, and graduating now means everything to me.”

Al-Thani's studies at QF began at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning she had to juggle online and in-person studies while enduring numerous health challenges.“I underwent three major spinal surgeries during my studies, lost someone very close to me, struggled with self-confidence, and there were times when graduating seemed almost impossible,” she said.

“But through it all, I didn't give up – my family's unwavering support and the encouragement I found within the QF community kept me going.”

Al–Thani also joined the research team for Qatar TV's 'Etqan' in its first season, participated in numerous creative workshops, and proudly represented Qatar as a professional fencer on the national team.

And she says:“As QF marks its 30th anniversary, it represents more than just an academic institution to me – it is a place of growth, healing, and fulfillment.”



Zahra Saboorzadeh

Zahra Saboorzadeh, a Class of 2025 graduate from Georgetown University in Qatar (GU-Q), transferred to the QF partner university from Qatar University's College of Pharmacy, and says,“If I had been told after graduating from high school that I would become a social justice advocate instead of studying medicine, I wouldn't have believed it – I always thought that saving lives was simply about providing medical treatment”

Her decision to transfer was not, she says, an easy one, but her passion defined her path.“At QF, I found my true calling,” she says.“I discovered the power of economics as a tool for justice, the intersection of politics and human rights, and the need to amplify the voices of those who are often overlooked.”

Saboorzadeh has held prominent leadership roles, from serving on the Honor Council to participating in QF's Doha Debates. She has led research with Georgetown and Yale Universities and presented her work at international conferences.

And looking ahead, she hopes to use her voice to advocate for policies that promote equality and sustainability.“Convocation is not just a celebration; it's a call to action. We are not just receiving diplomas; we are inheriting the responsibility of shaping the world to come.”



Najwa Doha

Graduate Najwa Doha began her academic career with degrees in nursing, molecular biology, and genetics, which ultimately led her to QF's Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), where she was awarded a scholarship.“HBKU not only provided me with academic knowledge, but also gave me the space to think critically, research boldly, and engage with global perspectives,” she says.

Doha holds a Master's in Biological and Biomedical Sciences from HBKU and specializes in cancer and neurological disorders research. With experience in intensive care and pathology laboratories, she has published studies on the mental health of refugee women and multi-method research for her nursing capstone project.

“Education City taught me that science shouldn't be confined to the lab; it must have real-world impact,” she says.

“QF instilled in me values of excellence, leadership, and service. These are the principles I carry with me, and I will use them to drive positive change in healthcare and scientific research."