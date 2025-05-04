Minister Of State For Interior Affairs Meets Chief Of Army Staff Of Bangladesh

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for Interior Affairs HE Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Faisal bin Mohammed Al-Thani met on Monday with Chief of Army Staff of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, HE General Waker-Uz-Zaman. The meeting discussed several topics of mutual interest, in addition to ways to enhance cooperation in the security field.

