Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Minister Of State For Interior Affairs Meets Chief Of Army Staff Of Bangladesh


2025-05-04 02:00:38
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for Interior Affairs HE Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Faisal bin Mohammed Al-Thani met on Monday with Chief of Army Staff of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, HE General Waker-Uz-Zaman.
The meeting discussed several topics of mutual interest, in addition to ways to enhance cooperation in the security field.

MENAFN04052025000063011010ID1109505733

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search