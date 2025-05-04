OIC Concerned At Forced Deportation Of Afghans

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has voiced its concern over the forced deportations of Afghan refugees from Pakistan.

OIC Ambassador in Kabul Dr. Muhammad Saeed Al-Ayash expressed his concern at Pakistan's expulsion and mistreat of Afghans at a meeting with Minister of Refugees and Repatriation Maulvi Abdul Kabir here.

The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation (MoRR) wrote on X the meeting focused on supporting Afghan refugees and discussing the implementation of several public welfare projects.

Dr. Muhammad Saeed Al-Ayash said the forced expulsion and maltreatment of Afghan refugees by Pakistan had raised serious concerns within the OIC.

He added the largest Islamic bloc was working to mobilise aid for the refugees and hoped OIC member states would give special attention to supporting Afghan migrants.

He announced the bloc was seeking financial resources to set up a mosque in the Salang area of central Parwan province at the request of local residents in coordination with MoRR.

For his part, Maulvi Abdul Kabir appreciated the OIC for its assistance in various sectors and emphasised the importance of positive engagement with the international community, particularly Islamic nations.

He praised the OIC as a key and influential platform for fostering cooperative relations among Muslim countries.

Kabir stressed the need to build townships for refugees as a long-term solution to their residential problem and called on OIC and humanitarian agencies to support the effort.

He reaffirmed that addressing public needs was a top priority for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and requested continued aid from OIC.

The deadline for the deportation of Afghan refugees from Pakistan expired on March 31. Reports indicate more than 100,000 Afghans have since been forcibly expelled.

