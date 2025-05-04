403
Kuwait, Belgium Eye Closer Healthcare Coop. Amid Talks
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 5 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Health Minister Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi held talks on Sunday with a visiting Belgian healthcare delegation in a bid to ratchet up bilateral cooperation, which, in turn, helps strengthen the national healthcare system.
The talks with the Belgian delegation, including Brussels' Ambassador to Kuwait Christian Dooms, are part of routine efforts to propel Kuwait's healthcare system to greater levels through greater cooperation with renowned organizations, the minister said in a statement.
On the core matters discussed amid the talks, the minister said plans to bolster cooperation in healthcare training and skill development was the primary topic, which includes the implementation of sound and effective research, he underlined.
Discussing the gathering, the Belgian ambassador praised the level of cooperation between his country and Kuwait, saying that Brussels stands ready to back Kuwait measures aiming to keep the national healthcare system on an upward trajectory.
Such interactions with international healthcare delegations are instrumental in allowing Kuwaiti healthcare personnel to learn from the vast experiences of global professionals, according to health ministry assistant undersecretary for foreign healthcare services Dr. Hesham Kalandar. (end)
kmj
kmj
