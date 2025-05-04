M7 Resumes Series Of Specialized Courses In Fields Of Fashion, Design, And Technology

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: M7, Qatar's leading epicentre for innovation in fashion, design, and technology, announced the return of its Masterclass series in collaboration with The Design Studio by Azza Fahmy (DSAF).

This year's focus is on a session titled "Advanced Jewelry Design Masterclass: Repetition and Rhythm," from May 12-15.

Over the course of four days, participants will work closely with experts from the Studio to refine their skills and artistic vision, exploring the role of repetition and rhythm in both traditional and contemporary jewellery-making, while gaining hands-on experience with iconic pieces by the brand Azza Fahmy.

This collaboration supports M7's mission to advance Qatar's creative community by offering exceptional learning opportunities to advance artists' careers.

Director of M7, Maha Ghanem Al Sulaiti, said: "We are proud to bring back the Masterclass series, reaffirming M7's commitment to nurturing Qatar's creative talent.

This masterclass offers emerging designers a unique opportunity to deepen their craft, connect with regional design heritage, and gain insight from industry leaders.

Through initiatives like this, we aim to inspire and empower the next generation of designers, equipping them with the skills, confidence, and perspective needed to thrive in an ever-evolving global industry."

This Masterclass targets designers with initial experience in jewelry design, manufacturing, or marketing, and offers an ideal environment for those eager to refine their craft and expand their knowledge in this field.

