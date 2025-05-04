403
Sudanese Government Condemns RSF for Alleged Massacre
(MENAFN) The Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has strongly condemned the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), accusing them of carrying out a brutal "massacre" targeting civilians in the town of Al-Nahud, located in West Kordofan. According to the ministry, the assault led to the deaths of around 300 individuals.
Although the RSF did not respond directly to the allegations, the group did declare that it had seized control of El-Khuwei, also situated in West Kordofan, just one day after capturing Al-Nahud in southern Sudan.
In an official statement, the Foreign Ministry claimed, “The RSF militia continues to commit crimes against humanity, massacres, and ethnic cleansing in various parts of the country.”
It further stated that the most recent atrocities took place over the past 48 hours, alleging that the killings in Al-Nahud were ethnically driven and describing them as a “heinous massacre.”
The ministry also reiterated its appeal to the United Nations Security Council and international stakeholders to abandon what it described as "a lenient approach bordering on indifference toward the RSF militia."
On Friday, the RSF declared it had fully overtaken Al-Nahud, including the military base of the Army’s 18th Infantry Brigade, following intense confrontations.
The town had previously been under military control and was designated the temporary capital of West Kordofan in July 2024, after the RSF gained control of El-Fula, the original administrative center.
This escalation is part of a broader conflict that began on April 15, 2023, when the RSF launched a power struggle against the Sudanese army.
The prolonged fighting has led to widespread casualties and has triggered one of the most severe humanitarian disasters globally.
