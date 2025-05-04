MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Surplus Releases Square D Surplus Equipment Resale Data and Expands Support for Brand-Specific Liquidation

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Surplus Network has released updated resale figures for Square D equipment, highlighting the ongoing demand for surplus power distribution and control systems across multiple industries. The data is now available at /top-brands , along with a list of top-selling models and insights into brand-specific resale trends.

As companies decommission infrastructure, modernize facilities, or restructure inventory, Square D products are frequently identified as surplus. Surplus supports the resale of this equipment through a structured listing process, market-driven valuation, and access to a network of qualified buyers.

Square D Resale Summary:

- Over 3,372 Square D items sold through the platform

- $7.34 million USD in total resale value recovered for sellers

- Continued demand for switchgear, MCCs, drives, panelboards, and transformers

Top-moving Square D models include:

- MHP36800MT

- MODEL 5 / MODEL 6 MCC

- DS632, DSII-840, and DSII-608 breakers

- PAF and LAF series power distribution units

- ATV212HU785N4 variable frequency drive

Surplus Network's resale process includes:

1. Inventory Submission – Secure upload of surplus equipment details

2. AI-Powered Valuation – Generation of fair market value and tax write-off estimates

3. Sales Strategy Selection – Choice between one-time bulk purchase or continuous liquidation

4. Transaction Support – Surplus manages buyer coordination, compliance, and logistics

“Square D equipment maintains market interest across various operational environments,” said Kevin, VP, Business Development at Surplus Network.“Our process provides a straightforward method for organizations to recover value from these surplus assets.”

The full breakdown of Square D resale activity and model-specific data can be found at:

/top-brands/189

About Surplus

Surplus is a surplus asset recovery platform serving businesses across manufacturing, construction, data infrastructure, warehousing, and related industries. Using AI-based market analysis and a nationwide buyer network, the company enables organizations to liquidate surplus equipment and inventory through structured, secure transactions.

