403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Chinese President Plans on Visiting Moscow for Victory Day
(MENAFN) Russia announced on Sunday that Chinese Leader Xi Jinping is scheduled to visit Moscow on an official trip.
His arrival coincides with the upcoming commemorative events marking the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's triumph in World War II, set to take place next week in the Russian capital.
According to a statement from the Kremlin, Xi will be in Moscow from May 7 to 10 at the request of his Russian peer, Vladimir Putin.
During this visit, he is expected to participate in the Victory Day festivities held in the capital.
The announcement also detailed that discussions between Putin and Xi will focus on pivotal matters concerning the progress of cooperative relations between the two nations, as well as pressing topics on the global and regional stage.
The Kremlin further mentioned that “a number of bilateral intergovernmental and interdepartmental documents are planned to be signed,” signaling formal agreements to be reached during the visit.
Last month, Putin informed Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi that Xi would be the “main guest” at the May 9 ceremonies celebrating the World War II victory milestone.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry later verified Xi’s involvement in the commemorative activities and emphasized that he would engage in “strategic communication” with President Putin during his stay.
His arrival coincides with the upcoming commemorative events marking the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's triumph in World War II, set to take place next week in the Russian capital.
According to a statement from the Kremlin, Xi will be in Moscow from May 7 to 10 at the request of his Russian peer, Vladimir Putin.
During this visit, he is expected to participate in the Victory Day festivities held in the capital.
The announcement also detailed that discussions between Putin and Xi will focus on pivotal matters concerning the progress of cooperative relations between the two nations, as well as pressing topics on the global and regional stage.
The Kremlin further mentioned that “a number of bilateral intergovernmental and interdepartmental documents are planned to be signed,” signaling formal agreements to be reached during the visit.
Last month, Putin informed Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi that Xi would be the “main guest” at the May 9 ceremonies celebrating the World War II victory milestone.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry later verified Xi’s involvement in the commemorative activities and emphasized that he would engage in “strategic communication” with President Putin during his stay.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment