Report states moderators facing abuse at Meta’s new ‘secret site’

Meta has reportedly relocated its African content moderation operations to a covert facility in Accra, Ghana, where workers are allegedly subjected to worse conditions than before, according to a joint investigation by The Bureau of Investigative Journalism (TBIJ) and The Guardian.The report reveals that approximately 150 employees at the new site are tasked with reviewing disturbing content on Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger, including graphic violence and child abuse material. The moderators are reportedly working under intense pressure to meet unclear performance metrics, leading to serious mental health issues such as depression, insomnia, and suicide attempts. Despite this, access to psychological support remains limited.Workers are also forbidden from discussing their jobs with anyone, including family members, under threats of termination or deportation. This is particularly concerning for staff from conflict-affected regions.This move follows Meta’s closure of its content moderation hub in Kenya in early 2023, after its former contractor Sama ended its services amid lawsuits. Kenyan moderators had sued Meta and Sama for union suppression, wrongful termination, and neglecting mental health protections.In Ghana, content moderation has been outsourced to Teleperformance, a French company with a controversial labor record. Teleperformance recently acquired Majorel—the company Meta initially tried to work with after Sama’s exit from Kenya.The investigation criticizes the secrecy surrounding the outsourcing deal, which shields Meta from scrutiny. Legal advocacy group Foxglove, involved in prior lawsuits in Kenya, is now preparing legal action against Meta and Teleperformance in Ghana, citing the “worst conditions” they’ve encountered globally.Ghanaian attorney Carla Olympio echoed concerns, accusing Meta of continuing to deny workers fair treatment. In response, Teleperformance claimed it maintains strong employee welfare programs, including access to licensed psychologists for mental health support.

