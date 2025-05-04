Leader of S-Africa's EFF warns country could see DA leader become president if ruling ANC

Julius Malema, leader of South Africa's Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), has warned that the country could soon see Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen become president if the ruling African National Congress (ANC) continues what he described as reckless and arrogant governance.Malema suggested that a united opposition could potentially oust President Cyril Ramaphosa through a motion of no confidence. If that were to happen, the EFF might abstain from voting in the subsequent leadership decision, effectively paving the way for Steenhuisen to assume the presidency.“This country could have Steenhuisen as president if the ANC keeps up its current behavior,” Malema said during an April 28 press conference in Soweto. “We abstain. And the ANC loses.”His remarks came amid growing political tension sparked by a motion of no confidence in Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana, brought forward by the MK Party. Malema dismissed the motion as inadequate, arguing that the real accountability lies with Ramaphosa himself.“If they were serious, they’d target the president. He’s responsible for the crisis we’re facing,” Malema asserted.He also criticized the National Treasury, alleging it remains influenced by apartheid-era interests. Malema defended former President Jacob Zuma’s dismissal of then-finance minister Pravin Gordhan, claiming Treasury officials had threatened to destabilize the state by withholding access to the public servant payroll system.Labeling this as an act of treason, Malema proposed transferring budgetary authority away from the Treasury and placing it under direct political control to better reflect democratic intentions.

