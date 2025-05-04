403
Media reports Peacekeepers departing DR Congo
(MENAFN) Peacekeeping troops from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) have begun withdrawing from eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), according to AFP, citing a regional source. The full exit of the force is expected to be completed by the end of June.
The SADC, a 16-member regional bloc, had announced in March that it would end the mandate of its mission in the DRC (SAMIDRC) and carry out a phased withdrawal. The SAMIDRC force was initially deployed in December 2023 to assist the Congolese military in battling armed groups, including the M23 rebels. However, the mission encountered major obstacles, with over 20 peacekeepers from Malawi, Tanzania, and South Africa killed during operations.
The withdrawal comes as the M23 movement has made significant territorial gains, capturing key eastern cities like Goma and Bukavu. The rebel offensive has led to thousands of casualties and displaced large numbers of civilians.
Eastern DRC, rich in valuable resources such as gold and diamonds, has long suffered from conflict, with numerous armed groups vying for control. The Congolese government continues to accuse Rwanda of supporting the M23 rebels—allegations Kigali denies.
Rwandan Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe commented on social media platform X that the departure of SADC forces could help facilitate the ongoing peace process, calling their presence a “complicating factor” in the conflict.
While the exact number of deployed troops remains unclear, UN estimates suggest around 1,300 SAMIDRC personnel were sent, despite an approval for 5,000. South Africa, which led the mission, had pledged nearly 2,900 troops.
Since early 2025, escalating violence between rebel groups and Congolese forces has resulted in the deaths of at least 8,500 people, including civilians, children, and peacekeepers.
