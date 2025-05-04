403
New Delhi imposes far-reaching punitive measures on Pakistan
(MENAFN) India has imposed a series of harsh economic and logistical restrictions on Pakistan in response to the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which killed 26 civilians. On Saturday, the Indian government banned all imports and mail services from Pakistan and prohibited Pakistani ships from accessing Indian ports.
According to a directive from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade dated May 2, India has banned the “direct or indirect import or transit” of any goods originating in or exported from Pakistan, effective immediately. Although imports from Pakistan were minimal—just $2.8 million from April 2024 to January 2025—India exported $1.18 billion worth of goods during the same period, largely in pharmaceuticals and organic chemicals.
Trade between the two nations had already been significantly reduced following the 2019 Pulwama attack, which led India to impose a 200% duty on Pakistani goods. In retaliation, Pakistan suspended most trade with India.
In another measure, India has barred all Pakistani-flagged ships from entering Indian ports and banned Indian vessels from visiting Pakistani ports. The Ministry of Shipping said the decision was made to protect Indian shipping interests and national security under the Merchant Shipping Act of 1958.
Additionally, India’s postal service has halted all categories of mail and parcel exchanges with Pakistan via both air and land routes.
The tensions have escalated further as Pakistan’s military announced a test launch of a surface-to-surface missile. Islamabad claims it has credible intelligence suggesting India is preparing military action. Reports indicate the two nations have exchanged gunfire nightly along the Line of Control in Kashmir for nine consecutive days.
