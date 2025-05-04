403
Kuwait Amir Receives Letter From Qatari Amir
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 4 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received President of the Qatar Olympic Committee, Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani and Minister of Sport and Youth Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani at Seif Palace.
The two officials delivered a letter from Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, addressing the strong ties between the two countries, as well as the latest regional and international developments.
In return, His Highness the Amir conveyed his warmest greetings and best wishes to the Qatari Amir, wishing him good health and wellbeing, as well as expressed hopes for further progress and prosperity for the Qatari people.
Earlier, Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah received the officials, as senior state officials attended the meeting. (end)
