Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Milli Majlis Extends Deep Condolences To Turkish Parliament

2025-05-04 06:10:45
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Speaker of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan, Sahiba Gafarova, has sent a letter of condolence to Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye (TBMM), Numan Kurtulmuş, following the passing of TBMM Deputy Speaker Sırrı Süreyya Önder, Azernews reports.

According to the Press and Public Relations Department of the Milli Majlis, the letter conveys Gafarova's deep sympathies to the late deputy speaker's family, loved ones, and members of the Turkish Parliament.

In the message, Gafarova expressed her condolences both personally and on behalf of the deputies of the Milli Majlis, offering prayers for mercy and peace for the deceased.

