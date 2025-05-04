403
Romania's Election Rerun: Voters Head to Polls
(MENAFN) Millions of Romanians participated in the first round of their presidential election on Sunday, selecting from eleven candidates. Over 18 million registered voters were eligible to cast their ballots at approximately 19,000 polling stations both within Romania and abroad.
Key figures in the race include Crin Antonescu, representing the Romania Forward alliance, George Simion of the nationalist Alliance for the Union of Romanians, former Prime Minister Victor Ponta running independently, and Bucharest Mayor Nicusor Dan.
Voting for Romanians living outside the country began on Friday.
As per Romanian electoral law, should no candidate secure an outright majority, a second round runoff election will be held between the two leading candidates in two weeks.
The Romanian presidency holds a five-year term, with a limit of two consecutive terms.
This election is a rerun of the previous presidential vote held last November, which was invalidated due to claims of improper campaigning and foreign interference.
