403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Vance claims Germany ‘has rebuilt the Berlin Wall’
(MENAFN) US Vice President J.D. Vance has sharply criticized the German government's treatment of the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, comparing it to rebuilding the Berlin Wall. His comments came after Germany’s domestic intelligence agency, the BfV, officially labeled the AfD as an “extremist” group due to its leaders’ anti-immigrant, anti-Muslim, and xenophobic rhetoric. The designation allows the government to closely monitor the party’s activities.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Vance argued that the AfD is currently Germany’s most popular party, especially in the former East Germany, and accused the political establishment of trying to silence it. “The Berlin Wall has been rebuilt—not by Russians, but by Germany’s own establishment,” he said.
AfD co-leader Alice Weidel echoed Vance’s sentiment, accusing the government of trying to suppress political opposition and free speech now that AfD leads in national polls.
Originally formed in 2013 in response to the eurozone debt crisis, the AfD has shifted toward stricter immigration policies and opposition to progressive policies and NATO. It finished second in Germany’s February federal elections with 152 seats and has topped recent opinion polls with 26% support.
Despite its rising popularity, the AfD has faced significant pushback from the political mainstream due to allegations of ties between some members and far-right or neo-Nazi groups. All major German parties have refused to collaborate with the AfD, maintaining a so-called “firewall” against far-right influence.
Vance previously criticized this stance during the Munich Security Conference, arguing that isolating a popular political movement undermines democratic principles. He emphasized that democracy must respect the will of the people without arbitrary exclusions.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Vance argued that the AfD is currently Germany’s most popular party, especially in the former East Germany, and accused the political establishment of trying to silence it. “The Berlin Wall has been rebuilt—not by Russians, but by Germany’s own establishment,” he said.
AfD co-leader Alice Weidel echoed Vance’s sentiment, accusing the government of trying to suppress political opposition and free speech now that AfD leads in national polls.
Originally formed in 2013 in response to the eurozone debt crisis, the AfD has shifted toward stricter immigration policies and opposition to progressive policies and NATO. It finished second in Germany’s February federal elections with 152 seats and has topped recent opinion polls with 26% support.
Despite its rising popularity, the AfD has faced significant pushback from the political mainstream due to allegations of ties between some members and far-right or neo-Nazi groups. All major German parties have refused to collaborate with the AfD, maintaining a so-called “firewall” against far-right influence.
Vance previously criticized this stance during the Munich Security Conference, arguing that isolating a popular political movement undermines democratic principles. He emphasized that democracy must respect the will of the people without arbitrary exclusions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment