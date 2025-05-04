Scientists Launch Independent Climate Assessment After White House Dismisses Federal Report Contributors

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Greenlogue/AP

Nearly 400 scientists and experts involved in the sixth National Climate Assessment were abruptly dismissed by the Trump administration, casting doubt on the future of the congressionally mandated report. The NCA, a comprehensive study produced every four years since 1990, guides federal and local governments in preparing for climate change impacts. The administration also disbanded the Global Change Research Program, which coordinated the NCA, and removed climate-related information from federal websites.

In response, two major U.S. scientific societies-the American Meteorological Society and the American Geophysical Union -have announced a joint initiative to continue critical climate research. They plan to publish peer-reviewed studies addressing various aspects of climate change, including observations, projections, impacts, risks, and solutions. While this initiative will not replace the NCA, it aims to maintain momentum and provide a platform for ongoing climate assessments following the administration's cuts to federal climate research efforts.

The dismissal of the NCA contributors has raised concerns among climate scientists and environmental groups about the administration's commitment to addressing climate change. The last NCA report, released in 2023, highlighted $150 billion in annual damages from extreme weather and emphasized the disproportionate impact on disadvantaged communities. Experts warn that discontinuing this assessment risks leaving the U.S. unprepared for climate-related challenges.

The Trump administration's actions have been met with sharp criticism. Experts warn the move undermines scientific integrity, impairs national preparedness against climate-related disasters, and prioritizes the fossil fuel industry over scientific and public welfare. Advocates stress that suppressing facts does not mitigate climate risks and urge Congress to uphold its legal obligation to ensure the NCA proceeds with transparency and scientific rigor.

The administration's proposed 2026 budget further reflects its stance on climate issues, prioritizing increased national security spending while slashing $163 billion in non-defense domestic programs, including cuts to climate initiatives. Concerns have also been raised over funding reductions to public broadcasters and efforts to eliminate school desegregation orders.

Amid rising fears of an economic downturn influenced by Trump's aggressive trade policies, the job market showed unexpected strength with 177,000 new jobs in April, though consumer confidence remains low. Wall Street marked its longest streak of gains since 2004, buoyed by positive employment data.

