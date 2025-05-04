Alfardan Group Wins Qatar CSR Award 2025 For Sustainable Basketball Courts Initiative

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In a proud moment for sustainability and community development, Alfardan Group was honoured as a winner at the Qatar CSR Awards 2025, held at Al Wosail Ballroom, The Ritz-Carlton, Doha, for its innovative contribution to environmental sustainability through the“From Tires to Courts” initiative, Qatar's first basketball courts constructed entirely from recycled tire materials.

As part of Athar, Alfardan Group's sustainability strategy, and developed in collaboration with Continental Middle East, the leading German company for tires and automotive technology, the project at AlGassar Resorts addresses urgent waste challenges through creative, and sustainable solutions.

By transforming approximately 500 used tires into a safe, durable 175-square-meter sports surface using“Green Rub” tiles, the project reduced carbon emissions by more than 50% compared to traditional materials. Beyond its environmental impact, the initiative promotes community engagement, healthy living, and social unity through sports.

The Qatar CSR Awards recognize organizations and individuals advancing responsible, impactful practices across Qatar. Alfardan Group's recognition highlights its

leadership in sustainable innovation and community empowerment.

“This recognition marks an important step in our journey to turn sustainability from a vision into tangible impact. Our project,“From Tires to Courts' reflects our commitment to innovative environmental

solutions that address pressing challenges like waste management while brings communities together through sports and wellness. Through collaborative efforts under Athar strategy, we aim to take steady, responsible steps toward contributing to Qatar's sustainability goals", said Dr. Ma'n Alhamawi, CEO of Alfardan Automotive & Sustainability Committee Chairman .

