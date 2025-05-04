403
Japan Peace Rally Urges Protection of Pacifist Constitution
(MENAFN) Tens of thousands of peace advocates gathered in a Tokyo park on Constitution Memorial Day, voicing their strong desire to uphold Japan's pacifist constitution and resist any moves towards war and military expansion.
The Saturday rally drew nearly 40,000 participants who called for the continued honoring of the nation's postwar charter. Numerous Japanese legislators, academics, and citizens addressed the crowd, with many attendees displaying banners and signs reading "'Oppose arms expansion' and 'Love the Constitution and safeguard world peace!'" to convey their unwavering commitment to peace.
Japan's existing Constitution, established in 1947, is renowned for its pacifist nature. Article 9 of the document explicitly renounces war and prohibits the nation from possessing land, sea, and air forces, as well as other war-making capabilities.
For many decades, this article has served as a critical limitation on Japan's military activities. However, recent actions by the Japanese government, such as the removal of the ban on collective self-defense and the revision of three security and defense-related documents, have generated significant public apprehension.
High-ranking members of opposition parties urged the prevention of any constitutional amendments proposed by the Diet, the Japanese parliament. They emphasized the importance of safeguarding peace, lives, livelihoods, and human rights through the application of the current constitution.
Tomoko Tamura, leader of the Japanese Communist Party, stated in her address that the Japanese government's recent actions have essentially integrated the Self-Defense Forces into the U.S. military command structure. She further argued that Japan should foster peace diplomacy in East Asia, free from concerns of war, in line with the Constitution, and establish a wider framework for dialogue and collaboration.
