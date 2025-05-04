Takhar Outplay Badakhshan To Clinch Title

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

FAIZABAD (Pajhwok): A 50-over cricket series, featuring two provincial teams, has concluded in northeastern Badakhshan province, an official said on Sunday.

Takhar Club won the tournament, said Badakhshan Cricket Director Syed Noorullah Quraishi.

He said the objective behind the event was to promote and popularise cricket among youth from both provinces.

The official said the matches were organised as part of this year's plan by the provincial cricket department, providing players with the opportunity to demonstrate their skills and gain experience in a friendly yet competitive environment.

Takhar clinched the title by securing two wins in the three-match tournament.

Saboor Stanikzai, manager of Takhar Club, welcomed the organisation of the series.

“We are working to create more opportunities like this to help players grow in talent and experience. We also hope to host a similar series in Takhar in the near future,” he said.

At the same time, Mandoor Salar, a player from Badakhshan, highlighted the lack of proper sports facilities in the province.

He praised the commitment of players who continued to pursue cricket passionately despite limited resources.

He urged the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) to establish cricket stadiums in Badakhshan to promote the sport.

