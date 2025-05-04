403
Plane collides with houses in California
(MENAFN) A small plane crashed into two homes in Simi Valley, California on Saturday, resulting in the death of the pilot, according to authorities. The aircraft, a single-engine Van’s Aircraft RV-10, had taken off from General William J. Fox Airfield in Lancaster, located north of Los Angeles, and was headed to Camarillo Airport in Ventura County.
The Ventura County Fire Department confirmed that although people were inside both homes at the time of the crash, they were able to evacuate safely without any injuries. The identity of the pilot has not yet been released.
A witness reported seeing the plane flying "very low and erratic" just before it went down. Emergency crews responded to the crash scene on High Meadow Street in the Wood Ranch area, where the two-story homes were damaged by fire after the impact.
This incident adds to a recent string of fatal aviation accidents in the US, including a collision between an American Airlines plane and a US Army helicopter over the Potomac River in January, which resulted in 67 fatalities, and a medical plane crash in Philadelphia that killed six on board and one person on the ground.
