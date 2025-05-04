403
Media reports Macron accuses of middling in papal conclave
(MENAFN) Several conservative Italian news outlets have accused French President Emmanuel Macron of attempting to sway the upcoming papal conclave in favor of a French candidate. The reports emerged following Macron’s meetings with cardinal electors and a prominent Catholic figure in the lead-up to the vote for Pope Francis' successor, after the pontiff's passing on April 21.
Macron reportedly had lunch with four of the five French-born cardinal electors, including Archbishop Jean-Marc Aveline of Marseille, last Saturday during his visit to Rome for the funeral. Aveline is seen as a potential candidate for the papacy and is described by Il Tempo as a pro-European liberal and “anti-sovereignist.”
The day before, Macron also dined with Andrea Riccardi, founder of the influential Catholic Community of Sant’Egidio. This group, with over 70,000 lay members across 74 countries, is said to have informal sway among some cardinals.
According to Il Tempo, Macron inquired about how to rally support for Aveline’s candidacy. The newspaper likened his actions to historical political interference reminiscent of France’s King Louis XIV, while La Verità went further, directly accusing Macron of trying to shape the outcome of the papal election.
The French presidential office did not comment on the meetings. However, the Sant’Egidio community denied any attempt at interference, stating that Macron was only seeking to better understand the papal selection process.
Some analysts suggest Macron’s involvement may be an effort to reassert France’s global influence and repair relations with the Vatican, which have reportedly been strained during Pope Francis’ tenure. French media, such as Le Monde, criticized the Italian reports as speculative and rooted in distrust between Paris and Rome.
The conclave, which includes 135 cardinal electors, is scheduled to begin at the Vatican on May 7.
