National Competition Promotes Scientific Research And Innovation In Education

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE), in cooperation with the Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation Council, concluded the 17th National Scientific Research and Innovation Exhibition 2025.

Held at the Qatar National Convention Center under the theme“Promising Researchers for Qatar,” the exhibition saw widespread participation from students and teachers across all educational levels, embodying the state's commitment to enhancing research and innovation capabilities in the educational environment.

The closing ceremony honoured the winners of the National Scientific Research and Innovation Competition and the Procedural Research Competition for Teachers.

Zayed Al-Ruwaili, Assistant Undersecretary for Educational Affairs at the Ministry, and Aisha Al-Mudahka, Senior Director of Research, Development, and Innovation Programs at the Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation Council, distributed awards to the winners in recognition of their contributions and excellence in enriching the research culture in schools.

This year's national competition saw 1,222 scientific research papers participate, 254 of which qualified for the final rounds, and 51 papers won awards distributed across all educational levels.



Public school elementary students (boys and girls) won 18 awards, with three places each in the sciences, humanities, and engineering design fields. Private school elementary students also won six awards: three in science and three in the humanities. In the preparatory and secondary levels, 24 awards were distributed across the eight approved competition fields, in addition to three awards for students in the seventh and eighth grades.

In the Procedural Research Competition, 33 papers qualified for the final round, and nine papers won awards, with three places (first, second, and third) for each educational level (elementary, preparatory, and secondary).

The ceremony included an inspiring speech delivered by student Abdulrahman Abdul Aziz Ali from Abu Bakr Al Siddiq Preparatory School for Boys. He highlighted the role of scientific research as a message and responsibility toward the nation and humanity, emphasizing that determination and ambition are the keys to excellence.

A theatrical performance titled“The Journey Continues,” prepared and performed by third- and fourth-grade students at Saud bin Abdulrahman Model School for Boys, was also presented. The performance showcased the most prominent achievements of scholars and thinkers throughout the ages, explaining that contemporary cognitive progress is an extension of an Arab history replete with scientific contributions.