Tunisia Pledges Stronger Multilateral Ties, Calls for UN Reform
(MENAFN) The Tunisian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has underscored its "profound and steadfast commitment to multilateralism and its resolve to advance a framework that meets global aspirations for a more just, secure, sustainable, and humane world order." This declaration was issued during the commemoration of National Diplomacy Day, which marks the 69th anniversary of the establishment of the Foreign Affairs Ministry, as detailed in a statement released by the ministry.
The official statement further elaborated that, under the mandate of the Tunisian president, this year's commemoration was organized under the theme of "strengthening Multilateral Action and Reinforcing Cooperation with the United Nations System." This thematic focus highlights Tunisia's emphasis on collaborative international efforts and the pivotal role of the UN in achieving global objectives.
In his opening address at the commemoration event, Tunisian Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali Nafti highlighted the pressing imperative of reforming the existing international system to ensure impartial justice for all nations, free from any form of selectivity or double standards. Minister Nafti's remarks emphasized Tunisia's belief in the necessity of a more balanced and representative global order.
Furthermore, Minister Nafti reiterated Tunisia's unconditional and steadfast support for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, reaffirming the nation's long-standing position on this critical regional issue. This statement underscores Tunisia's commitment to principles of justice and self-determination on the international stage.
