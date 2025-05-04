Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Deadly House Fire in Philippines Claims Women’s Life, Injures Others


2025-05-04 02:10:00
(MENAFN) A tragic house fire in Rizal province, located just outside Manila, claimed the life of a 48-year-old woman and left three others injured on Sunday morning, the Bureau of Fire Protection reported. The fire broke out at approximately 6 a.m. local time in a two-level house.

According to initial investigations, the victim had managed to escape the burning residence. However, she tragically re-entered the engulfed structure, heading to the second floor in an attempt to retrieve her laptop computer. Unfortunately, she became trapped by the rapidly spreading flames.

The Bureau of Fire Protection further stated that the victim's elderly mother and her 56-year-old brother suffered first-degree burns as a result of the fire. Additionally, one of the firefighters who responded to the scene sustained a hand injury while battling the blaze. Firefighters are currently conducting an investigation to determine the origin and cause of the hour-long fire.

